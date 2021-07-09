Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel firms sue UK government over its travel restrictions

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A group of British airports and airlines is taking the U.K. government to court, demanding it disclose the evidence behind its coronavirus travel restrictions. Manchester Airports Group, which owns Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, on Friday brought the case along with airlines Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet, travel business Tui and British Airways’ parent company, IAG. The travel businesses say the government’s “traffic light” system of classifying countries as low, medium or high risk, is not transparent. The government says forcing it to disclose all the evidence “would lead to a serious risk of delay in a decion-making process.” Two High Court judges said Friday that they will give their ruling at a later date.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Uk#Easyjet#Ap#Manchester Airports Group#British Airways#Iag#High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelBBC

Covid: Travel firms angry over France quarantine rule

Travellers and tourism groups have criticised the ongoing need for people coming to England, Scotland and Wales from France to quarantine for 10 days. Quarantine rules are due to end for fully vaccinated people arriving from other amber list countries on Monday. France remains on the amber list, but there...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses Now Managed By Plaza Premium

Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses have historically been some of the best business class lounges out there. With this latest change I wonder if that will still be the case. It has been announced that Virgin Atlantic and Plaza Premium have a new partnership, whereby Plaza Premium will take over management of Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses outside the United Kingdom, “under the guidance of the Virgin Atlantic team.”
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

American Airlines 787 Makes Contact With Aer Lingus A330 In Dublin

This morning, an American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner made contact with an Aer Lingus Airbus A330 at Dublin Airport. As a result, the AA flight was ordered to be temporarily grounded while the situation is under investigation. Transatlantic efforts. Dublin Live reports that the American Airlines 787-8 tipped an Aer...
Retailgodsavethepoints.com

Hot Deal: Buy Virgin Points With Huge 60% Bonus

There’s the obvious stuff with Virgin Points, like upgrades, saving on Upper Class flights and booking incredible trips on Virgin Atlantic’s airline partners like ANA to Japan, but there’s the lesser known stuff too. Buying Virgin Points gained considerable intrigue this year with the launch of the Virgin Red loyalty...
TravelTravel Weekly

Bulgaria to ban British holidaymakers from July 19

Bulgaria has banned UK travellers from entering the country just days after the UK government said it could move to the British green list for travel. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “From Monday 19 July the UK will be added to Bulgaria’s red list. Arrival from the UK will only be permitted for Bulgarian citizens and long-term residents.”
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Storms Ahead In Europe With 85% Recovery

Turkish Airlines’ recovery seems to be going well, at least compared with others. In the week of July 8th to 14th, it operated 1,254 flights a day, according to data from Eurocontrol. This means its flights were down by just 15% versus the same period in 2019. We examine the situation.
Public HealthTelegraph

Government website misleads travellers over true cost of Covid tests

Holidaymakers are being misled by a government travel website where Covid tests are advertised for as little as £25 that in reality cost more than double that. Companies that are listed on the official portal try to draw in customers by claiming to offer the cheapest prices for tests, but fail to include shipping and other costs in the advertised price.
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Airline industry chief criticises UK coronavirus policy

LONDON (Reuters) – Willie Walsh, the head of airline association IATA, renewed his criticism of Britain’s coronavirus rules after it scrapped plans to end quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers arriving from France, which had been due to go into effect on Monday. “The UK has no coherent policy on international...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

The Ryanair Group: From One Airline To Five

Three years ago, Ryanair was a single Irish airline operating flights across Europe. However, an awful lot has changed in those three years, with five airlines now falling under the Ryanair Group umbrella, even including some Airbus A320 family aircraft. Simple Flying decided to look into how one airline became five.
Aerospace & Defensewcn247.com

Airline replacing Alitalia plans to take off in October

Italy's Economy Ministry says the new airline being created to replace the long financially ailing Alitalia will take off on Oct. 15 with its first flights. The ministry said on Thursday that the new company will be fully operational on that date following the positive outcome of discussions with the European Union's executive commission. EU competition officials had been concerned that the Italian government's financial support for Alitalia violated EU rules. The new company is called ITA , which stands for Italia Trasporto Aereo. But what name the new airline's planes will carry is unclear. There will be public bidding for the Alitalia brand.
Industrybreakingtravelnews.com

British Airways launches new AirPortr partnership

British Airways has teamed up with AirPortr to create new fast bag drop areas at Heathrow’s Terminal 5. With the first drop-off point planned at the Heathrow Express train platforms, customers will be able to quickly and securely drop-off their luggage at peak times, before travelling bag-free straight through to security.
Public Safetywcn247.com

Computers seized in probe of UK minister's affair leak

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s information watchdog has seized computer equipment during raids at two homes as it investigates how footage of a government minister kissing an aide made it onto the front page of a tabloid newspaper. Health Secretary Matt Hancock quit last month for breaching pandemic social distancing rules by having an affair with IDE Gina Coladangelo while living with his wife. The affair was revealed when The Sun newspaper published images taken by a camera in Hancock’s office. The Information Commissioner’s Office is investigating the case as a potential violation of the Data Protection Act. The Sun’s editor says the newspaper got the footage from “an angry whistleblower.”
Cell Phoneskentlive.news

How much it will cost if NHS App ping forces you to scrap holiday

The sharp rise in the number of people being told to self-isolate after receiving notifications from the NHS Covid app threatens to put millions of holidays in jeopardy. Consumer group Which? warned it can be “incredibly difficult” for those affected to get their money back. More than 500,000 people were...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Selling Points With 70% Bonus

In the interest of full disclosure, One Mile at a Time earns a referral bonus for purchases made through some of the below links. These are products and services we use ourselves and are the best offers we know of. Check out our Advertising Policy for further details. Thanks for your support!
Economywcn247.com

UK jobs recovery continues apace as restrictions eased

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s jobs recovery has continued apace as lockdown restrictions were eased and the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines shored up confidence in the wider economy. However, economists cautioned against complacency amid concerns over the sharp pick-up in infections and the upcoming end of a salary support scheme. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the country saw the number of workers on payroll jump by 356,000 in June. That’s the biggest monthly increase since equivalent records began in 2014. The statistics agency said the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions during the spring, particularly the reopening of the hospitality sector drove the jobs recovery.
POTUSNew York Post

US and UK travel restrictions tear British ex-pats away from families

Three weeks before Aysha Mathew is due to deliver her second child, you’d think she’d be full of joy and anticipation. Instead, the British ex-pat is terrified she’ll struggle to cope without the support of her mother and sister who are banned from flying in from England to help with Mathew’s recovery and care for her 20-month-old son, Adam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy