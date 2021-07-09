Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Ethiopia says all aid flights to Tigray must be searched

By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says all flights carrying aid to its embattled Tigray region must go through its capital and be searched to ensure they carry only humanitarian items. Ethiopia announced the condition on Friday as the U.S. and the European Union have compared the government's treatment of Tigray to a “siege.” The U.N. humanitarian agency says in its latest update that aid to Tigray remains blocked, though access inside the region is improving. Some 5.2 million people need help and hundreds of thousands face famine conditions in the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famine#Kenya#Ap#The European Union#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
PoliticsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Accept our rule or no ceasefire, rebels say

Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region say they must be recognised as its legitimate government before they accept any ceasefire. The withdrawal of Eritrean troops was another precondition in a long list. The authorities in Addis Ababa earlier declared a unilateral ceasefire as the rebels retook much of the region and...
Africanorthwestgeorgianews.com

UN says humanitarian crisis in Tigray region of Ethiopia improving as more aid gets in

In Ethiopia's strife-torn northern Tigray region hundreds of thousands of people remain at risk of starvation, but the humanitarian situation is easing, the United Nations said Tuesday. "Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that humanitarian access within Tigray has improved, with large areas now accessible," said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric...
World104.1 WIKY

Forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region say they are say pushing south

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Forces from Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray said on Monday they were pushing south and had recaptured a town from government forces, underscoring their determination to keep fighting until the region’s pre-war borders are restored. Reuters was unable to independently confirm the claim because communication links...
AfricaUN News Centre

UN appeals for faster passage for aid convoys to Ethiopia’s Tigray

UN humanitarians appealed on Tuesday for far quicker access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, after the first aid trucks in days to reach the local capital, Mekelle, encountered multiple checks delaying their arrival. Unobstructed aid deliveries are crucial in the northern Ethiopian region where the World Food Programme (WFP) says...
AfricaUN News Centre

UN appeals for resupply of aid and fuel in Tigray region

Humanitarian operations have been gradually resuming in the war-ravaged Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, but resupply of aid and fuel for civilians caught up in the fighting is urgently needed, the United Nations said on Tuesday, citing information from its emergency relief agency, OCHA. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reported that...
Militarydallassun.com

Ethiopia's Tigray Forces Say They Released 1,000 Captured Soldiers

Forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have released about 1,000 government soldiers captured during recent fighting, the head of its ruling party said, as both sides prepared for a showdown over contested land in the west of the region. Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Canadian government rejects virus shots in US border tunnel

DETROIT (AP) — A mayor in Ontario, Canada, says the Canadian government has rejected a creative plan to have people line up inside a U.S. border tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Michigan has a surplus of vaccine doses. So Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has proposed bringing people to the U.S.-Canada line in the Detroit River tunnel so they can get shots. Dilkens calls it a sensible approach. Motor vehicle travel between the counties is mostly prohibited. Dilkens says the Canada Border Services Agency vetoed his idea for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, and Public Health Agency of Canada wasn't excited, either. The mayor says the Canadian government "will not let this happen.”
Economy95.5 FM WIFC

EU bars Britain from cross-border pact on civil courts

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union has barred Britain from joining a European accord for recognising civil court rulings, a move that could bump up costs for individuals and small companies seeking legal redress abroad. Britain’s membership of the accord, known as the Lugano Convention, ended in December last year...
SocietyCBS News

Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Top EU official says aid access to Syrians must stay open

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top EU official warned Thursday that the potential closure of the only remaining border crossing through which humanitarian aid can enter parts of Syria held by anti-government insurgents would have “dramatic” consequences for millions of civilians. In an interview with The Associated Press, Janez Lenarcic,...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Lawyer: US editor jailed in Myanmar fears he has COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — An American journalist being held in a prison in Myanmar had told his lawyer that he believes he has caught COVID-19, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was trying to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The military-installed government that took power in February has tried to silence independent news media.
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Armenia gets aid boost from EU

The European Union has offered Armenia an aid package of over $3 billion, 62 percent more than previously promised, in the wake of fair elections and as the country tries to recover from defeat in the war with Azerbaijan last year. The new aid package will total 2.6 billion euros...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Delta variant can cause infection in just 15 seconds — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA (July 15): With the new Covid-19 variants, including the Delta variant, infections can spread very quickly in just 15 seconds via airborne route, said Health director-general Tan sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. He said the airborne infection would raise the infectivity rate (R-naught or Rt) in the community, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy