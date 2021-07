The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will make its inaugural visit to Knoxville Raceway this week for the Corn Belt 150 on Friday. Derek Kraus is determined to come away with a strong finish in the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus / NAPA AutoCare Toyota Tundra, as he races for the first time at the famed semi-banked, half-mile dirt track in Iowa.