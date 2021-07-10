Gucci's Diana Bag Is a Celebrity Go-To This Season

‘‘‘If the re-emergence of maximalist trends is any indication of what it means to get dressed up in 2021, post-lockdown fashion is shaping up to be decidedly more exciting than what you’ve gotten used to. Dinner dates and work events are back on the table, so it’s likely your shopping habits have shifted from a focus on basics to a hunt for the perfect going-out outfit. Alongside amassing a new stash of cut-out dresses and mesh tops, a return to extravagance may call for updating your handbag collection as well. While you may be ready to grab just about anything that sparkles at this point, there are actually a few bases to cover first when it comes to picking out the perfect going-out handbag.