Gucci's Diana Bag Is a Celebrity Go-To This Season

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding to its line of signature handbags, Gucci has now introduced the Diana, a design based on the house’s bamboo handle tote first presented back in 1991. Reimagined by Alessandro Michele, the purse comes with detachable neon leather belts contrasting the wooden top handles. The bag itself maintains its original tote shape, while the GG hardware is placed at the front. Arriving in seven colorways, the Diana is offered in medium, small and mini sizing options. Customers can also customize their everyday looks by changing the neon leather belts available in three shades.

