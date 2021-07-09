Cancel
Spain, Portugal frustrated by shifting virus travel policies

By BARRY HATTON - Associated Press
 9 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spain’s top diplomat is pushing back against French cautions over vacationing in the Iberian peninsula. Southern Europe’s holiday hotspots worry that repeated changes to rules on who can visit is putting people off travel. On Thursday, France’s secretary of state for European affairs, Clément Beaune, advised people to “avoid Spain and Portugal as destinations” when booking their holidays because COVID-19 infections are surging there. Spain's foreign minister on Friday urged people to be “proportionate” in their response to pandemic trends. She said, “This is a time for prudence, not for panicking ... There is no reason at the moment to ask people to cancel their vacations.”

WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Spain restricts nightlife as virus surges among the young

MADRID — (AP) — Faced with soaring numbers of new coronavirus infections among unvaccinated young people, some Spanish regions are reinstating curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them. Fearing that the surging contagion could strain health care services as stressed employees try to go on summer holidays, health officials...
Worldraventribune.com

Travel restrictions will be relaxed for Portugal and Great Britain

Travel restrictions will be relaxed for Portugal and Great Britain. London Entry ban for certain groups, 14 days Isolation: If a country is classified as a virus variant area, travel from there to Germany will often be stopped. The state of emergency is now over for five countries in Europe.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Spain frustrated by ‘strange’ block on foreign fans at Euro finale

London (AFP) – Spain coach Luis Enrique is hoping Wembley will be filled by Spanish and Italian expatriates for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final after fans travelling to England were offered no exemption from strict quarantine rules. A crowd of 60,000 will be permitted for both semi-finals and the final at...
WorldTelegraph

Spain, Portugal and France bookings to soar as amber list gets go ahead

British holidaymakers are set to flock to their favourite overseas holidays hotspots after the Transport Secretary announced that fully-vaccinated Britons will no longer be required to quarantine on return from amber list destinations. Instead, travellers aged over 18 will be expected to take a pre-departure test before flying back to...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Spain accounts for one in three Travel Counsellors bookings

Spain continued to be the most-booked destination for Travel Counsellors last week. One in three (31%) new bookings made by the company was for Spain, while Greece was on the rise with 20% of new summer 2021 bookings made in the week commencing July 5 for Greek destinations. Further out,...
UEFATelegraph

Wembley disorder makes Spain and Portugal favourites to host 2030 World Cup

The disgraceful Wembley crowd scenes at the European Championships final has put Spain and Portugal in the driving seat to be recommended as the European 2030 World Cup bid ahead of Britain and Ireland. Telegraph Sport understands that Uefa chiefs are already favouring giving their backing to the Spain and...
WorldTelegraph

Can I travel to Portugal, and what are the latest Covid restrictions?

Portugal’s Covid-19 rules and restrictions can seem to shift as fast as the sands along its wild Atlantic coastline. While they sound complex, the reality is slightly simpler. Portugal is open: the streets are busy, restaurant terraces are full, summer events are popping up, shops are open and beach days are in full swing.
BusinessSeattle Times

Europe’s economic outlook clouded by delta variant

Across Europe, governments and businesses are maneuvering to try to stop a surge in coronavirus cases — driven by the rapid spread of the delta variant — from hampering the continent’s recovery. For the past few months, the relaxation of pandemic restrictions and the growing ranks of the vaccinated have...
HealthPosted by
newschain

France to allow visitors who have had Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

France is to allow international travellers who have had AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured coronavirus vaccine into the country. At the same time, France is tightening border checks to control the spread of the Delta variant and protect hospitals, according to a statement from the prime minister. The move to accept visitors vaccinated...
Travel104.1 WIKY

France to reinforce COVID-19 restrictions for travellers

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday that France would reinforce restrictions on travellers from a series of countries to counter a rebound in COVID-19 cases. From Sunday, July 18, non-vaccinated people coming from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Greece will need...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Spain Coronavirus Travel Restrictions Evaporate

Spain has reopened with virtually no restrictions related to Coronavirus, welcoming back tourists and encouraging global travel. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please click here. Both support LiveAndLetsFly.com. If you haven’t followed us on Facebook or Instagram, add us today. Spain...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Virus spreads in S. Korean regions with lighter restrictions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported a near-high in coronavirus infections as a weekslong surge extends beyond the capital region and the country’s toughest pandemic restrictions. The surge is worrisome in a country where 70% of the population is waiting for their first vaccine dose. It underscores the challenges policymakers face in balancing measures to control virus outbreaks without further damaging their economy. In the Seoul area, officials have closed nightclubs and churches and restricted social gatherings after 6 p.m. But people outside the greater capital area can meet in larger groups at restaurants, bars and nightclubs until midnight.
Public Healthwcn247.com

Canadian government rejects virus shots in US border tunnel

DETROIT (AP) — A mayor in Ontario, Canada, says the Canadian government has rejected a creative plan to have people line up inside a U.S. border tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Michigan has a surplus of vaccine doses. So Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has proposed bringing people to the U.S.-Canada line in the Detroit River tunnel so they can get shots. Dilkens calls it a sensible approach. Motor vehicle travel between the counties is mostly prohibited. Dilkens says the Canada Border Services Agency vetoed his idea for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, and Public Health Agency of Canada wasn't excited, either. The mayor says the Canadian government "will not let this happen.”

