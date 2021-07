EDDYVILLE — Sarah Schutt's lead-off home run in the second inning proved to be the spark eighth-ranked Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to open postseason play. It would have been all the run support Brooklyn Bettis would need as the freshman pitcher shutout Des Moines Christian on two hits and one walk over five innings. EBF used patience at the plate to put away a Class 3A, Region 3 quarterfinal win over the Lions, drawing seven walks off Kaleigh Friend including five in a nine-run fourth-inning that put away an 11-0 win for the Rockets, moving EBF within two wins of a trip to the Class 3A state softball tournament.