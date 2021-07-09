Cancel
Ethiopian PM says massive dam inflicts no 'significant harm'

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has sought to reassure Egypt and Sudan that the filling of his country’s massive new dam on the Nile River “will not inflict any significant harm” on the two nations that are seeking international help to resolve a dispute over the dam’s operations. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s tweeted message in Arabic on Friday came a day after Egypt and Sudan urged the U.N. Security Council to undertake “preventive diplomacy” and call for a legally binding agreement to resolve the dispute. Ethiopia insisted the matter can be solved by the African Union, and many council members agreed.

