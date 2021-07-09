Cancel
Public Health

At Cannes under COVID-19, glamour gets unmasked

wcn247.com
 9 days ago

CANNES, France (AP) — The pandemic is far from invisible at Cannes. A negative COVID-19 test is a required every 48 hours for most, even many who have been vaccinated. Moviegoers wear masks indoors. Everything is a little muted. But in places like the Cannes red carpet, life is almost normal — if “normal” can ever apply to a stretch of carpet where coteries of stars drift in every few hours like parade floats. Glamour has been unmasked, maybe more than any other time in the last year and a half of pandemic. Over the first few days of the 74th Cannes Film Festival, the red carpet has looked much as it has always before.

MoviesInternational Business Times

Spit Test For COVID-19: A Must For Cannes Film Festival Attendees

Cannes Film Festival draws thousands of enthusiasts all around the world, including film producers and journalists. The saliva test is considered "less invasive" but the amount of spit required could be a challenge to produce. Non-European attendees would be required to undergo COVID-19 testing every 48 hours. The annual Cannes...
PetsTelegraph

Dogs debut on Cannes red carpet to detect Covid-19

Dogs debuted on the red carpet at Cannes as French police deployed specially trained canines to sniff out Covid-19 at the festival. Film fans and the cinematic elite visiting the annual event on the Riviera will file past a pair of sniffer dogs posted at the entrance to the Palais where screenings are held, Cannes town hall has said.
Public HealthPosted by
TheWrap

No Hugs, Masked Mugs and More Movies: A Guide to Cannes Under COVID Protocols

This story about the Cannes Film Festival first appeared in TheWrap’s special digital Cannes magazine. This year’s Cannes Film Festival, which begins on Tuesday, takes place in July, not May, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting everything. Here are some of the ways in which the 2021 Cannes will be unlike any of the 73 festivals that preceded it.
MoviesNPR

The Cannes Film Festival Opens With Its Signature Red Carpet Glamour

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking French). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: The movie stars and the models strutted up the red carpet steps last night - Jessica Chastain and Oscar winner Marion Cotillard - with fans yelling out and photographers clicking away, just as they did before the pandemic. There are 11 days of films to come, and there's great relief in this seaside town that the festival is back.
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes managing director plays down Covid-19 restrictions, cancellation rumours

Cannes Film Festival managing director François Desrousseaux is playing down rumours that expected new French Covid-19 restrictions could heavily impact the final days of its 74th edition (July 6-17) and even lead to its early closure. French president Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to give a televised address on Monday at...
Public Healtharcamax.com

Lea Seydoux drops out of Cannes after positive COVID-19 test

Lea Seydoux has dropped out her appearance at Cannes Film Festival after she tested positive for COVID-19. The 36-year-old actress was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus over the weekend, and on Wednesday (14.07.21) she released a statement confirming she will not be able to attend the French festival, where she has four films showing.
PetsAceShowbiz

Cannes Festival Makes Use of Dogs as Preventative Measure Against COVID-19

During a presentation outside the festival's testing center on July 8, Cannes Mayor David Lisnard explained how vital the canines would be in sniffing out cases. AceShowbiz - Cannes Film Festival bosses have recruited dogs to sniff out COVID cases on the Croisette. Organizers have recorded an average of three...
Worldrock947.com

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes’ comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world’s biggest film festival is marking its return after...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Bella Hadid Kicks Off the Cannes Glamour in a Dress With a Heck of a Train

After attending a Louis Vuitton dinner in Paris, Bella Hadid made an appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, which began with the annual opening ceremony and a screening of the film Annette. While soaking up all the glamour we've been missing feels refreshing and new, Bella's dramatic dress — complete with a black tulle neckline and matching train that swept the floor behind her — is actually vintage. The Jean Paul Gaultier piece pulled from the archives comes from the label's 2002 Couture collection and Bella styled it with black, pointed-toe pumps and diamond teardrop earrings to match her rings. Ahead, see the stylish moment from all angles, and prepare for plenty more memorable looks where that came from. Not going to lie: we still dream about the supermodel's silk Alexandre Vauthier gown from 2016 merely five years later, and Bella's still just as experimental with her outfit choices.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Jodie Foster brings the glamour to Cannes

The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival is in full swing; and film stars and models alike have been parading their fashion choices on the red carpet. When it comes to glamorous looks, actress, director and producer Jodie Foster led the way at the event. Jodie exuded elegance in a white embellished dress with cut-out sleeves by designer; Givenchy.
Moviesfox13memphis.com

Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 12

Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 12 Sharon Stone attends the final screening of "OSS 117: From Africa With Love" and closing ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021, in Cannes, France. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

WWD Report Card: No Glamour Like Cannes Glamour

The biggest trend from the past European shows for men is party time, and this metallic sharply tailored Tom Ford suit is a perfect embodiment. Chalamet smartly pairs it with a mandarin-collared white shirt and low-heeled white booties. The sunglasses and beachy hair keep the fantastical effort grounded. This is...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Rising Russian Director Kira Kovalenko Ready to Break Out With 'Fists'

When she was growing up in Nalchik, the capital of Russia’s remote Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, Kira Kovalenko wasn’t particularly interested in cinema. She can cite few films that inspired her as a girl. “In all honesty, I never wanted to be a director,” she tells Variety. The 31-year-old filmmaker has traveled...
MoviesTVOvermind

The Trailer for “Memoria” Has Tilda Swinton Being Tormented

The Cannes Film Festival is definitely hosting a few odd movies this year, and it would appear that Memoria is joining the list since Tilda Swinton’s slightly muted performance in this trailer is already enough to give some people the sense that something just isn’t right. From the images we see in the trailer, Swinton’s character will have something to do in the jungles of Colombia, she’ll have something to do with archaeological finds, and the bang she hears and can’t fully describe to a sound technician is going to have a lot to do with it. But what will connect everything is as of yet unknown, though there is the feeling that some big reveal will be coming to the audience, or will be insinuated at the very least. Right now there’s not a lot to go on when it comes to this movie, but it’s already bound to get a lot of attention since it does look like the type of movie that has drawn the attention of people lately. Whether it will be a big hit or not is hard to say.
Sciencecrfashionbook.com

The Stars Come out for AmfAR's 2021 Cannes Runway

Following the annual gala's virtual runway presentation and gala last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the amfAR gala is back, and so is its famed runway revue. The stars were out at tonight's 27th annual amfAR Gala at Villa Eilenroc in Antibes for a socially-distanced outdoor gathering including a dinner, auction, musical performances, and a runway show curated by Carine benefiting AIDS/HIV research funding.
Beauty & FashionElle

Bella Hadid Goes Old Hollywood in a Black and White Column Gown at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

For years, Bella Hadid has had some of her biggest fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival. Today, she's back in France, delivering another one. The 24-year-old model stepped out in a vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier column gown with a dramatic black sheer train and halter-neck for the French festival's opening ceremony and Annette premiere. She wore her hair up in an elegant bun and accessorized with Chopard jewelry, including white gold earrings with two pear-shaped diamonds (18.05 carats total) and 5.82 carats of other diamonds. She additionally wore two rings from Chopard, one including a 5.45-carat, marquise-cut diamond and another with a 2.42-carat heart-shaped ruby.
