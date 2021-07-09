Central European leaders worry over Afghan migration 'wave'

Cancel
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Central European leaders are voicing concern over what they say is a potential migration rush from Afghanistan in the wake of U.S. and NATO withdrawal. They also complained that a few powerful countries within the European Union continue to call the shots without input from smaller or less wealthy member states. The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia gathered in Slovenia on Friday, just days after the Alpine nation took over the EU's rotating presidency. The nations comprise the so-called Visegrad Group of informal regional cooperation within the EU and NATO.

