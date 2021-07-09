Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Families of Beirut blast victims want officials prosecuted

By BASSEM MROUE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

BEIRUT (AP) — Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port have rallied in the Lebanese capital to pressure parliament to lift immunity on three lawmakers as requested by the judge leading the investigation into the explosion. One of the protests on Friday took place near the residency of the parliament speaker, where the legislature’s justice committee was studying the immunity request. Last week, the judge announced he'd pursue senior politicians and former and current security chiefs in the case. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers exploded on Aug. 4, killing 211 people and injuring more than 6,000.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Legislature#Parliament#Ammonium Nitrate#Ap#Lebanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Middle East
Related
ProtestsArkansas Online

Protests urge end to immunity of legislators in Beirut blast

BEIRUT -- Families of the victims of last year's huge blast at Beirut's port protested in the Lebanese capital Friday to pressure parliament to lift immunity of three legislators. The judge investigating the explosion had requested such a step. One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament...
SocietyKEDM

Families Of 9/11 Victims Want Information About Saudi Involvement Unsealed Before 20th Anniversary

This September, Americans will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. Two decades later, thousands of family members of the victims are pressuring the courts to release information they say proves Saudi Arabia played a role in the attacks, a contention the country denies. The most damning information, the families say, is a series of recent video interviews with three Saudi men.
AdvocacyPosted by
newschain

Families of Lebanon blast victims call for immunity to be lifted

Families of the victims of last year’s massive blast at Beirut’s port protested in the capital to pressure parliament to lift immunity on three politicians as requested by the judge leading the investigation into the explosion. One of the protests took place near the residency of Parliament speaker Nabih Berri,...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Relatives of Lebanon blast victims scuffle with police

Lebanese police fired tear gas on Tuesday during scuffles with demonstrators outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohammad Fahmi, accused of stalling a probe into last summer's huge port explosion. The angry crowd, demanding accountability as the anniversary approaches of Lebanon's worst peace-time disaster, were pushed back by riot police who swung batons and fired tear gas to disperse them.
ProtestsJacksonville Journal Courier

Families of Lebanese blast victims protest interior minister

BEIRUT (AP) — Riot police fired tear gas and scuffled with protesters — mostly family members of victims of the Beirut Port blast — outside the home of Lebanon's caretaker interior minister Tuesday. The demonstrators demanded an end to what they call the obstruction of an investigation into one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.
Middle Eastamericanpeoplenews.com

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe | Beirut explosion News

Lebanese legislators on Friday held up an investigation into the Beirut port blast, less than a month before its first anniversary, demanding more proof before they lift immunity for ex-ministers wanted for questioning. Hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded on the dockside at Beirut port last August 4,...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

Relatives of Beirut Blast Victims Tear-Gassed by Riot Police

Riot police in Lebanon have fired tear gas at families of people who died in last year’s Beirut port blast. Victims’ relatives had gathered outside Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi’s home on Tuesday to protest his decision to exclude high-level security officials from an investigation into the August 2020 explosion, which killed 211 people and injured 6,000 more.
Middle EastArab American News

Lebanon spins further into crisis as Hariri abandons bid to form government

BEIRUT — Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government on Thursday, dimming the chances of a cabinet being agreed any time soon that could start rescuing the country from financial meltdown. Hariri announced his decision after meeting President Michel Aoun, saying it was clear...
AdvocacyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Egypt lets journalists, activists go after US concerns

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities released three activists and three journalists Sunday after months in pre-trial detention, officials and lawyers said. The releases came after U.S. officials, among others, expressed concern over the arrests and harassment of rights advocates and critics of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's government. State security prosecutors ordered...
Public SafetyNPR

Surfside Officials Say Their Goal Is Now To Bring Closure To The Families Of Victims

In Surfside, Fla., the focus at the site of the condominium collapse is now on recovering the remains of victims. Officials called off the search for survivors earlier this week. Today, they announced they found 15 more bodies for a total of 79. For workers at the site, it's a grisly and heartbreaking task, but one that officials say won't stop until all the bodies and all the human remains are returned to their families. NPR's Adrian Florido reports. And a note that this story contains details about the recovery efforts that some listeners may find upsetting.
ReligionVoice of America

Persians of Israel: Menashe Amir (Part 2 - Fighting Holocaust Denial with Yad Vashem)

Israel-based Yad Vashem is the world’s leading organization dedicated to Holocaust awareness. It seeks to remind humanity about what could result from the modern-day extreme hatreds and genocidal ideologies fueling international tensions and conflicts. One source of concern for Yad Vashem is Iran, whose leaders repeatedly have denied and questioned the facts of the Holocaust in recent years. In this Persians of Israel episode, we learn what Yad Vashem has done to try to educate Iranians about the Holocaust, and how veteran Persian Israeli journalist Menashe Amir played a key role in that effort. Amir, who gives VOA’s Michael Lipin a tour of Yad Vashem’s Jerusalem museum, explains how they worked together to improve the Iranian people’s understanding of the Holocaust after then-Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad first called it a “myth” in 2005. Amir also shares what he thinks still must be done to show Iranians and others why such genocides should never happen again.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
POTUSWashington Post

Fox News’s embarrassing blunder in the White House briefing room

The White House press briefing room has been a little more boring over the past six months, which is probably a good thing. But there are occasional fireworks, mostly when Fox News’s Peter Doocy asks press secretary Jen Psaki to comment on the culture-war-issue du jour on his network. But...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Trump to sign Mexico deal in 90 days; Canada talks to resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc broke up Friday and will resume next week with the two longtime allies divided over such issues as Canada’s dairy market and U.S. efforts to shield drug companies from generic competition. President Donald Trump notified Congress on...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy