California State

Senator Susan Rubio Bill to Protect California Farms from Wildfires Passes Legislature, Heads to Governor for Final Approval

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO – In an unanimous, bipartisan vote, the California Legislature today passed a bill by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) that would help protect farms unable to obtain insurance due to devastating wildfires. The Legislature added an urgency clause to Senate Bill 11, which if signed by the Governor, would make it effective immediately.

