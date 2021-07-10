Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccination Records by Aug. 1 (Returning Students)

 6 days ago

We are writing with an important reminder regarding the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Effective June 1, all students accessing campus in fall 2021 must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Only those with a medical or religious waiver on file are exempt from this requirement. Unvaccinated individuals with an approved waiver must continue to wear masks, participate in testing and quarantine if exposed to COVID-19.

