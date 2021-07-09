Cancel
State Department Of Labor Cracking Down On Unlicensed Contractors

By Learfield Wire Services
 10 days ago

(Saint Paul, MN) -- The state of Minnesota is joining a nationwide effort to crackdown on unlicensed contractors. Charlie Durenberger with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the issue is widespread. Durenberger said, "we don’t' know whether these individuals or businesses have the qualifications and the experience and the knowledge and the understanding of how to operate a business and how to perform good construction in Minnesota." He says licensed contractors are required to take a state exam and carry insurance, all things that help ensure quality work and protect consumers if something goes wrong.

