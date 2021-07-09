Fireworks Blamed For Death of Apple Valley Man

(Apple Valley, MN) -- Police in Apple Valley believe that fireworks caused the Fourth of July death of a local man. Officers received a report of a dead body in the backyard of a home Sunday and discovered the victim alone with music playing loudly. Investigators think the man was holding a mortar tube used to launch fireworks and one shot out the bottom and struck him in the head. Police said the victim had been drinking while lighting off fireworks. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office will identify the victim and determine his official cause of death.