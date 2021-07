Kristina DeBarge continues to shine and keep the R&B spotlight on the family’s name. While she may come from a family of R&B legends, she has been steadfast and focused on building her own career outside of her last name. From transitioning away from pop music to a more adult-themed R&B, to opening her own cosmetics line that is growing more and more daily, Kristina is developing an empire of her own that would have others in awe of all she’s accomplished and is still setting out to do.