Brad Pitt's Lawyer Fires Back at Angelina Jolie Amid Custody Appeal

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal battle continues. On Friday, attorneys for both parties presented their arguments in a remote appellate court hearing. Jolie's lawyer, Robert Olson, argued to remove Judge John W. Ouderkirk from the custody case. The actress' previous request to remove him was denied last November, and the latest appellate hearing comes less than two months after Pitt was granted joint custody in a tentative ruling of five of the six children the former couple shares -- Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, 12, and Knox, 12. Because eldest son Maddox is 19, he is considered a legal adult and not subject to the custody decision.

