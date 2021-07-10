Does Utah’s surge in COVID-19 cases mean it’s time for a booster shot? Not so fast, health experts say
With COVID-19 cases surging in Utah, has the time come for the fully vaccinated to get booster shots?. Pfizer and its partner company in producing one of the three coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the United States, Bio-Tech, announced a new study Thursday showing promising results from administering a third shot, six months after the first two, and expect to submit their findings to federal authorities for authorization.www.deseret.com
Comments / 1