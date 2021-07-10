Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Does Utah’s surge in COVID-19 cases mean it’s time for a booster shot? Not so fast, health experts say

By Lisa Riley Roche
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With COVID-19 cases surging in Utah, has the time come for the fully vaccinated to get booster shots?. Pfizer and its partner company in producing one of the three coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the United States, Bio-Tech, announced a new study Thursday showing promising results from administering a third shot, six months after the first two, and expect to submit their findings to federal authorities for authorization.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 1

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
16K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Vaccines
Utah County, UT
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Utah County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Utah County, UT
Government
Utah County, UT
Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Americans#J J#Cdc#Facebook#Intermountain Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Posted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Healthy Michigan boy, 13, dies in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine as CDC launches investigation

A 13-year-old from Michigan has died in his sleep three days after receiving his second Coronavirus vaccine, prompting an investigation by the Centers for Disease Control. Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have COVID, Study Says

We've all spent the past 15 months wondering if that cough that won't quit or funny taste in our mouths could be COVID. But now that the majority of people in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against the virus, most of those fears have dissipated, and rightfully so. The truth is, COVID breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are incredibly rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, as of April 30, just 10,262 patients of about 101 million fully vaccinated people had gotten COVID—that's a .01 percent likelihood. But if you notice one innocuous symptom, you could be in that minority, according to a new report from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Never Need a Booster, New Study Says

It wasn't long after the first COVID vaccines began going into arms that experts started talking about the potential need for a follow-up booster shot to bolster immunity and help protect against new, possibly more nefarious variants. For months, doctors, public health experts, and those behind the pharmaceutical companies that created the vaccines have said an additional dose was likely going to be necessary—the only question was when. Now, a new study suggests that people who got certain vaccines may never need a booster shot.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Smoking Marijuana, Study Shows

A recent study has found there may be a major side effect to smoking marijuana: Impairment while driving. Researchers from AAA found that people who drank alcohol and then smoked marijuana were more likely to commit violations such as running red lights, speeding and distracted driving. The Cannabis and Alcohol...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.

Comments / 1

Community Policy