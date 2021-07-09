Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

More Officers To Patrol Uptown Minneapolis

By Learfield Wire Services
 10 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Residents in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood will soon see more police officers on patrol. Police say officers will be trying to put a stop to recent violence and unrest in the area. Officers from several other law enforcement agencies will also be helping out. It's unclear how long the elevated police presence will last. There have been protests in the area since since a U.S. Marshal's task force shot and killed Winston Smith on top of the former Calhoun Square parking lot.

