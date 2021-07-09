Cancel
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Man Pleads Guilty In Deadly Shooting In Bloomington Last Year

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 8 days ago

(Bloomington, MN) -- An Eden Prairie man is pleading guilty for his role in a deadly shooting in Bloomington last year. Mohamed-Amin Bayle Idd reached a plea deal this week on a second-degree murder charge. He and co-defendant Abdi Bishar Mohamed were arrested for a November 2020 shooting death of a 22-year-old man. Idd is expected back in court on August 2nd and his sentencing date has yet to be set.

