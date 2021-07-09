Suspect In Austin Murder Arrested In Sioux Falls
(Sioux Falls, SD) -- The man wanted for a fatal drug-related shooting last month in Austin is in custody in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Miguel Nunez, Junior was arrested Thursday night. Deputies say Nunez was found hiding in the attic of a Sioux Falls home. Police in Austin say Nunez was wanted for the second-degree murder of 45-year-old David Harris. Investigators say he went to an Austin home in early June to buy marijuana from Harris and threatened to shoot everyone if he wasn't given the drugs.www.voiceofalexandria.com
