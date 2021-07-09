Florence Pugh Gets 'Black Widow' Character Portrait From Boyfriend Zach Braff -- See the Gift

Black Widow’s David Harbour had the idea for the emotional scene with Florence Pugh. He talked to Insider about how the creative team settled on “American Pie” by Don McLean as the heartfelt soundtrack choice. According to the Red Guardian actor, his moment with Yelena was supposed to end a little differently. After she storms off angry with her family, the father figure was supposed to try and fail to reach her. Instead of ending on a silent note, Harbour suggested that they go with the song as an emotional callback to their time in Ohio. That choice seems to have worked out because audiences responded to the swap with positive posts on social media. A lot of the family dynamic in the movie shines, but Alexi brings the heart in a big way throughout Black Widow. Check out what the star had to say down below.