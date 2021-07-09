Saint Paul – Ramsey County Rent Assistance Program now available

Colorado’s moratorium on evictions is slated to end July 31, yet those in need of rent or mortgage assistance are urged not to wait. “The biggest thing that people have to remember is that just because there is an eviction moratorium does not mean you’re not responsible for that payment,” said Marian McDonough, regional manager for Catholic Charities in Glenwood Springs. “What may be happening and what people may be panicked about is when the moratorium ends and they may be owing thousands in back rent.”