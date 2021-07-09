Saint Paul – Ramsey County Rent Assistance Program now available
Are you a renter who has fallen behind on rent due to COVID-19? Ramsey County and the City of Saint Paul have teamed up to create the Saint Paul - Ramsey County Rent Assistance Program, a new tenant assistance program for Ramsey County renters struggling to pay rent due to the financial burdens of COVID-19. Eligible renters include households that earned 80% or less of area median income in 2020, or in the most recent month.www.ramseycounty.us
