Saint Paul – Ramsey County Rent Assistance Program now available

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a renter who has fallen behind on rent due to COVID-19? Ramsey County and the City of Saint Paul have teamed up to create the Saint Paul - Ramsey County Rent Assistance Program, a new tenant assistance program for Ramsey County renters struggling to pay rent due to the financial burdens of COVID-19. Eligible renters include households that earned 80% or less of area median income in 2020, or in the most recent month.

