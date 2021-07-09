Dr. Harold McLendon

He was born on Oct. 25, 1932, to William David Hollis and the former Elsie May Carter. He was baptized on May 24, 1942, and strived to be a witness of Jesus to the world. On Nov. 27, 1958, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Rentchler of Clinton, MO. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. As a loving father, he cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Their children include: David (Kathy) Hollis, Rebecca Lickiss, Paula Hollis-Keicer, and Jonathan (Coral) Hollis. His Grandchildren include: Seth, Benjamin (Elizabeth), Patricia, Brittany, Elizabeth (Henry), Majel, David, Jacob (Gillian), Kayleen, Fiona, and Irene, and step-sons, Kenny and Randy, along with their daughters, Kendall and Emma; and his Great Grandkids include: Samuel, Isabella, Nicholas, William, Zayden, and Joshua. He also loved his extended family (friends of the kids) and life-long friends, too many to mention, that he had affected and they had touched his life.
Comments / 0