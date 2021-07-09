Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Dr. Harold McLendon

times-georgian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Harold McLendon, 91, died Jan. 22, 2021. Dr. McLendon was born on May 5, 1929, an only child of William and Mary McLendon. He graduated valedictorian from Damascus High School and then attended Emory University, serving his internship and residency at Grady Memorial Hospital. In 1952, Dr. McLendon married the late Helen Rodgers and had three children: Deborah McLendon, Harold McLendon Jr., M.D., and Keith McLendon, M.D.

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#William And Mary#Emory University#Internship#Damascus High School#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
potomaclocal.com

Harold D. Hollis

He was born on Oct. 25, 1932, to William David Hollis and the former Elsie May Carter. He was baptized on May 24, 1942, and strived to be a witness of Jesus to the world. On Nov. 27, 1958, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Rentchler of Clinton, MO. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. As a loving father, he cared deeply for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Their children include: David (Kathy) Hollis, Rebecca Lickiss, Paula Hollis-Keicer, and Jonathan (Coral) Hollis. His Grandchildren include: Seth, Benjamin (Elizabeth), Patricia, Brittany, Elizabeth (Henry), Majel, David, Jacob (Gillian), Kayleen, Fiona, and Irene, and step-sons, Kenny and Randy, along with their daughters, Kendall and Emma; and his Great Grandkids include: Samuel, Isabella, Nicholas, William, Zayden, and Joshua. He also loved his extended family (friends of the kids) and life-long friends, too many to mention, that he had affected and they had touched his life.
edglentoday.com

Harold A. "Bud" Holden

Harold A.“Bud” Holden passed with peace on July 11, 2021, with his family at his side. Survived by his loving wife Zita Barnes, his son Joseph Holden (Wynette), daughter Beth Springman (Andrew), daughter in law Denise Holden and grandchildren: Meghan Parker, Joshua Holden (Amy), Emilie Holden, Justin Holden (Jodie), Rachel Holden, Brandon Springman, and Alyson Gimmy (Brock). He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Tyler Parker, Tyrriah Parker, Kai Jones, Kennedy Parker, Emalynn Gimmy and Charlotte Gimmy. He was predeceased by his beloved son Timothy Holden in 2018.
Sciencemassivesci.com

Soren Emerson

Soren Emerson is a an entering first year PhD student in the Vanderbilt University neuroscience program. He previously attended, and graduated from, Davidson College with a B.S. in neuroscience. He conducted three years of independent research at Davidson College under the mentorship of Dr. Mark Smith, a behavioral pharmacologist, and Dr. Rachid El Bejjani, a C. elegans neurobiologist. His research modeled the genetic and molecular mechanism of cocaine in C. elegans and the results of the project yielded a first author publication. At Vanderbilt, Soren plans to continue his research career in neuropharmacology.
Pasadena, CAfuller.edu

Fuller Welcomes Edgar “Trey” Clark III as Assistant Professor of Preaching

The School of Mission and Theology welcomes Edgar “Trey” Clark III as assistant professor of preaching. With undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wheaton College, 18 years of ministry experience in Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, and Southern California, and as a certified professional coach, Dr. Clark comes to his homiletical vocation with academic, pastoral, and formational expertise at the intersection of theology, race, and ministry. As a Merlin Call Scholar, Trey completed his PhD in Theology with a concentration in preaching and worship at Fuller, the journey of which included stints at Christian Theological Seminary, Universidad Bíblica Latinoamericana, University of Pretoria, and Ridley Hall, Cambridge. Already Trey has several published and forthcoming peer-reviewed articles in journals such as The International Journal of Homiletics, Witness, Worship, and the Black Theology Papers Project, as well as contributions to edited scholarly volumes, and features in lay-accessible venues including for Fuller Youth Institute’s blog and MissionalPreacher. His research interests include the history and theology of preaching, Black contemplative spirituality, and theologies and practices of proclamation outside the pulpit, especially as seen in the arts and social justice efforts.
Obituariesduke.edu

In Memory of Michael Ward

Our Duke colleague and friend, Michael Ward, passed away on July 9th, 2021 after a long struggle with cancer. He was an emeritus professor of political science at Duke University, having previously taught at Northwestern University, the University of Colorado, Pierre Mendès-France University, and the University of Washington. He was founder and president of Predictive Heuristics, a risk analysis firm. He had longstanding research interests in conflict prediction, using Bayesian modeling and network analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy