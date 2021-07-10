EASTERN NIAGARA HEALTHLINES: The season for heat stroke
Summer is finally here and it’s important to provide some friendly reminders about staying safe during the warmer weather. We recently had several days of significantly high temperatures, which could have been dangerous to those who did not take precautions. No one is immune to the dangers of excessive temperatures. While the heat is most impactful to the elderly and those with acute medical conditions, even athletes and very healthy individuals can suffer fatalities due to heat stroke.www.lockportjournal.com
