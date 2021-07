The pandemic had really gotten to John Douglas Thompson. He was depressed by the pandemic for many of the reasons that everyone else was, particularly those in the performing arts. Pre-pandemic, he had played Kent to great acclaim in New York in the Glenda Jackson-led production of "King Lear." He had gone head to head with Kate Winslet, his alpha dog one-upping hers, as the police chief in HBO’s acclaimed miniseries "Mare of Easttown."