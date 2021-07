Lego has been releasing some awesome kits for the automotive enthusiast lately. We've seen a Technic kit for the F-150 Raptor, before which we got one for the Jeep Wrangler. There's also been a new Speed Champions release that features the Koenigsegg Jesko, McLaren Elva, and Toyota Supra. The latest Lego kit is a lot more down to earth though and is modeled after the famous Volkswagen bus, specifically the T2 generation Baywindow model. This kit is of the Camper Van and comes with a bunch of little details that are bound to make any surfer dude or dudette who loves old VWs very happy.