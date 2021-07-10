Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets crush Pirates 13-4 on Lindor grand slam, 10-run sixth

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzHsS_0asix4QZ00

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets embarrassed the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4.

A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games.

Friday’s matchup was delayed 41 minutes as lightning, thunder and heavy rain blanketed Citi Field with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

Taijuan Walker allowed two runs over five innings and was told after the game by manager Luis Rojas that he’d been added to the National League All-Star team.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Pirates Swing Another Trade With A NL Central Foe

Mar 29, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman John Nogowski (34) stands on the field prior to the spring training game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. July is always a month full of trades in the...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Bucs Sign Veteran Infielder

Wednesday afternoon the Pittsburgh Pirates made a signing that could possibly be hinting that they are close to getting a trade done that would spell the end of Adam Frazier’s career in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Pirates were able to sign second baseman Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league deal. Strange-Gordon...
NFLBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Reports Before 2021 All-Star Game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on Tuesday night. While the annual game is a celebration of baseball's biggest stars, it also marks the unofficial start of the playoff push. The All-Star game also begins the countdown to the trade deadline, which will arrive on July...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Draft Owen Kellington at Pick No. 107

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to bolster their strong draft class with the addition of pitcher Owen Kellington. With their 4th round pick the Pittsburgh Pirates added right-handed pitcher Owen Kellington. The young right-handed pitcher was selected out of U-32 High School in Montpelier, Vermont, and is committed to UCONN. Kellington...
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates second baseman Frazier and All-Star starter

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier was named the starting second baseman for the National League All-Star team last night. Fan voting decided the nod for Frazier, who has the second-best batting average this season in the N.L. He has been a Gold Glove finalist the past two seasons. He is just the second Pirate second baseman to receive an All-Star start. Bill Mazeroski was a five-time starter from 1958 to 1967.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Power Their Way to 13-4 Win Over Pirates

The New York Mets (46-38) used a 10-run sixth inning to propel themselves to a 13-4 beatdown of the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55) in the series opener on Friday night at Citi Field. Newly named National League All-Star Taijuan Walker took the ball for the Mets in this one. The right-hander...
MLB987theshark.com

Tampa Bay’s Pete Alonso Wins MLB’s Home Run Derby for the Second Time

Tampa Bay’s Pete Alonso became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion last night at Coors Field. Alonso hit 74 home runs over the course of three rounds and won $1 million. Alonso played high school ball at Tampa Jesuit his first 2 years before transferring to Plant High School...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Albies, Braves crush Mets with 20-run outburst

The Braves’ offense clicked for the first time in weeks, scoring 20 runs in a rout of the first-place Mets, winning 20-2 Wednesday night at Truist Park. 1. After allowing a two-run home run to Pete Alonso in the top of the first, Braves starter Max Fried calmed down and had one of his best outings of the season. His command was strong, his fastball was working and he finished with seven strikeouts while allowing just five baserunners in five innings.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets erupt for 10-run inning in rout of Pirates

Much has been made of the first-place Mets’ pitching while the offense, which hasn’t exactly been known for its early-and-often prowess, has taken an admittedly deserved back seat. But the script was flipped on Friday night, when the well-rested bats broke out for a 10-run sixth inning and breezed to a 13-4 victory over the Pirates at Citi Field.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

MMO Game Thread: Pirates vs Mets, 7:10 PM

RHP JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44) Did you miss seeing the Mets play the Pirates last year and most of this year? Get ready for Pirate overload – the Mets play their next seven games against the Pirates. The two teams will get to know each other well through a four-game set in Queens starting today and then a three game set in Pittsburgh after the All-Star Break. The next time the Mets play a team with a different name will be on July 19th!
MLBarcamax.com

Mets game vs. Pirates postponed, doubleheader No. 10 scheduled for Saturday

NEW YORK — The Mets’ wacky season overflowing with postponements continued Thursday. As Tropical Storm Elsa ravaged the Northeast, the Mets had little choice but to postpone their series opener against the Pirates at Citi Field. It will be made up as part of a single-admission, seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Five-Run Sixth Fuels Mets to 8-3 Victory in Game 1 of Subway Series

Justin Wilson stepped onto the mound at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and zeroed in on the catcher’s mitt as he prepared to face his former team, with more than 40,000 fans looking on. Wilson was one of the Mets’ best relievers in 2019 and 2020, but over the offseason was signed by the cross-town rival New York Yankees. He looked to prove that the Mets made a mistake in not bringing him back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy