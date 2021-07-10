Cancel
Sayre, OK

5-year-old child dies after accidentally shooting self in Sayre

By KOCO Staff
 6 days ago
SAYRE, Okla. — The chief of police in Sayre confirmed to KOCO 5 that a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday.

In a news release, police chief Ronnie Harold said it happened around 1:30 p.m. near Main Street and Highway 66.

Police said the boy was inside the parked vehicle when he accidentally shot himself, according to the preliminary investigation.

Officers tried to render aid until paramedics arrived.

An ambulance took the boy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Harold said no one is in custody.

The police department will not be releasing the child's name out of respect for the family and the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

