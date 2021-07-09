Cancel
New Netflix Trailer for 'The Swarm' Locusts Horror Film from France

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You believe in that business?" Don't go chasing grasshoppers. Netflix has unveiled a new official trailer for their release of the French horror film The Swarm, originally known as La Nuée in French. This premiered at last year's Sitges Film Festival and it already opened in France last year, now it's arriving in the US and on Netflix later this year. To save her farm from bankruptcy, a single mother begins a business of breeding edible grasshoppers. Soon she develops a strange, obsessive relationship with them. But these aren't any old grasshoppers - they're blood thirsty locusts that love to enjoy the red liquid. Starring Suliane Brahim, Sofian Khammes, Marie Narbonne, and Raphael Romand. The strangest and scariest thing about it is her relationship with all these bugs and how she gives them a taste of her own blood. Gives me the willies.

