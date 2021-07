New posters for HBO Max’s DC series Titans tease season three’s main players. The three new posters do a great job of teasing the dynamics between key characters. Each poster is set on a different Gotham rooftop at night. Interestingly enough, Scarecrow doesn’t appear in any of them. The first poster focuses solely on the extended Batfamily, keying in on Jason Todd’s Red Hood, Nightwing, Barabara Gordon and Tim Drake. The second poster shows off the more fantastical characters in the show like Superboy, Raven, Starfire and her sister Blackfire. The third and final Titans poster shows off Beast Boy, Donna Troy and Hawk and Dove.