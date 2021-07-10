Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, TN

Rep. Fleischmann discusses CDC back-to-school guidance, COVID-19 vaccine choice

By WTVC
WTVCFOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Hamilton County School leader and U.S. lawmaker from Tennessee are discussing the path forward following the release of new CDC guidance for students and teachers returning to school. The CDC on Friday released new guidelines for schools, saying teachers and students vaccinated against COVID-19 do not...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
Hamilton County, TN
Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Hamilton County, TN
Health
Hamilton County, TN
Coronavirus
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Fleischmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#School Children#Cdc#Covid#Hamilton County Schools#Cnn#Republicans#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWTHI

What the new CDC guidance for schools means for children

Five full days a week, every week: After more than a year of remote learning, hybrid schedules and missed experiences, getting back to school -- "normal" school -- is all many parents and students want. But with Covid-19 surging again in some US states and concerns over new virus variants growing, what classrooms will look like exactly in the fall is still evolving.
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC vaccine panel to hold meeting on COVID-19 vaccine boosters

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet July 22 to discuss the potential need for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The meeting, to be held in Atlanta, will be the first formal consideration of boosters for people who've already gotten the full dosage, the American Hospital Association said in a July 14 news release. The federal committee is a group of medical and public health experts who develop recommendations on how to use vaccines.
Public HealthKRQE News 13

MAP: New Mexico pharmacies offering back-to-school COVID-19 vaccinations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and Public Education Department and 55 local pharmacies provide back-to-school COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and up. Participating pharmacies have committed to giving free COVID vaccines without appointments from July 15 to Aug. 15. Depending on the pharmacy, the...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

US CDC released updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools: Prioritizing a return to in-person learning for students this fall

Ridgewood NJ, On July 9 the US CDC released updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools, prioritizing a return to in-person learning for students this fall and highlighting the importance of vaccinating as many eligible children as possible. So far, 1 in 3 adolescents ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated, a number experts are hoping will increase over the coming months. Overall, the CDC recommends school districts tailor their recommendations to local laws and epidemiological situations, tightening or relaxing layered prevention strategies such as mask wearing and physical distancing based on local transmission rates. Some experts criticized the agency for leaving so many decisions up to local officials, saying more specific guidance would be helpful. Others, including officials with the country’s two major teachers’ unions, praised the guidance, calling it “grounded in both science and common sense.” With nearly all of the nation’s school districts set to open this fall, the CDC updated its guidance based on progress in the national vaccination campaign.
Public Healthtrinityjournal.com

State offers updated COVID-19 data, school guidance for upcoming return

Monday, the California Department of Public Health released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and guidance updates on the state’s pandemic response. CDPH has released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 Schools in California, 2021-22 School Year, which follows Friday’s statement on the matter. The guidance aligns California school policy with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated recommendations for K-12 schools.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Backtracks On School Mask Guidance That Defied CDC

California rescinded COVID-19 guidance banning unmasked K-12 students from campuses, within hours of issuing it, ABC News reported. The COVID-19 public health guidance released by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) for the 2021-2022 school year previously “required” students to wear face masks while indoors and said that schools would “exclude” those who refused.
Bradley, ILKankakee Daily Journal

BBCHS board talks CDC guidance, back-to-school planning

BRADLEY — Concerns over a letter emailed to Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School parents Monday afternoon relaying updated CDC guidance for schools prompted discussion and calls for clarification from some District 307 School Board members during their Monday meeting. A letter from the district’s newly elected Superintendent Matt Vosberg stated that...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC schools sticking with COVID mask mandate despite new CDC guidance: De Blasio

New York City teachers and students, hang onto those masks. Mayor de Blasio is planning to stick with a universal mask mandate in city schools this fall, despite new Centers for Disease Control guidance last week suggesting vaccinated kids and adults can safely ditch their masks inside classrooms. “For now, assume we’re wearing masks, but that could change as we get closer,” Hizzoner said ...
Los Angeles County, CAsignalscv.com

CDC releases updated school guidance

Students and teachers will still be required to wear masks when returning to school this fall, the California Department of Public Health announced Friday, despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines saying face coverings aren’t necessary if certain precautions are taken. The CDC’s updated kindergarten-through-12th-grade school...
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Many FL schools already ditched mask policies as CDC updates COVID guidance; but is it the right decision?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Fully COVID-19 vaccinated teachers, students and staff would not need to wear masks this fall, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a Friday mask update for K-12 schools. But “masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated,” according to the CDC. That […] The post Many FL schools already ditched mask policies as CDC updates COVID guidance; but is it the right decision? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department of Public Health Adopts CDC COVID-19 Prevention School Guidance

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is fully adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in Kindergarten (K)-12 Schools released today. “Our goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person learning can resume as safely as possible,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The CDC is right: vaccination is the best preventive strategy. As school board Continue Reading
Columbia, SClive5news.com

DHEC reviewing latest CDC guidance on school reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday it’s reviewing new guidance released earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as schools across the country make changes to their reopening plans due to COVID-19. In a statement, DHEC said it is “currently reviewing the guidelines and will use them to draft the agency’s guidance for South Carolina’s schools.” The agency said it plans to share its school guidelines in the coming weeks.
Public HealthWinston-Salem Journal

CDC relaxes school mask guidance. Officials hope change will encourage vaccinations, but move could lead to unintended consequences

New federal healthcare guidance announced Friday allows vaccinated middle and high school students, teachers and other educators to go maskless in K-12 indoor settings. Local public-health and school officials expressed hope that the relaxing of some COVID-19 restrictions by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could spark another round of vaccinations.
Hattiesburg, MShattiesburgms.com

City + Hattiesburg Clinic Host Back-to-School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Mayor Toby Barker was recently joined by Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, Hattiesburg Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Williams and Hattiesburg Clinic physicians, Dr. Bryan Batson, Dr. Jawauna Stewart and Dr. Anita Henderson to announce a Back-to-School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5th Street) for Saturday, July 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy