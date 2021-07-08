Cancel
Baker Donelson's new Bham leader weighs in on firm's goals, community

By Angel Coker
bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new leader has taken the helm at one of the largest law firms in Birmingham. Jenna M. Bedsole has been named office managing shareholder at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC. Bedsole, who joined the firm as a shareholder in 2011 and assumed roles of increasing responsibility over the past 10 years, will maintain her labor and employment practice while taking on this new role. She succeeds longtime managing shareholder Andy Rotenstreich, who has resumed his full-time focus on his wireless telecommunications practice.

