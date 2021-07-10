Cancel
New York City, NY

Trump expected to pull in money for New York GOP

By Morgan McKay
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy says former President Donald Trump is keeping a close eye on New York politics, despite living down in Florida. The former president will be fundraising for the state Republican Party at an event in Westchester next month, which was exclusively first reported by Spectrum News 1. Tickets range from a $1,000 per person to $25,000 per couple, with top-tier tickets providing a photo opportunity with Trump.

