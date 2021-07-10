NJ AMBER ALERT: Grandmother Says Abuser Who Abducted Boy, Mom Could Be More Than 800 Miles Away

Tyler Rios, Yasemin Uyar with Sebastian. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

UPDATE: A New Jersey man who authorities said abducted his 2-year-old son and the boy's mother could have gotten at least a 24-hour head start, the child's grandmother said.

Loved ones weren't sure when 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar of Rahway and her son, Sebastian, went missing because she'd been packing for a move, her mother, Karen Uyar, told PIX11.

Sebastian also wasn't in day care on Thursday, Uyar said.

Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park could have taken them to any number of destinations, including Georgia, she said. He reportedly has connections in Newark, Paterson, Lawrenceville, GA, and Phoenix, AZ.

Rios assaulted her daughter several times despite a restraining order, Uyar told PIX11.

Rios was convicted of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and was placed on conditional probation out of Middlesex County just last year, court records show. Yasemin Uyar was the victim, a close family friend told Daily Voice.

Both she and Sebastian were with Rios in her Ford Fiesta, New Jersey State Police said amid an intense search that began Friday afternoon.

He apparently removed and replaced her license plates with a tag that police said reads: W421713 (NJ)

Karen Uyar said her daughter and Rios had known each other since she was in high school but hadn't been involved since after their boy was born. She said he could become violent, particularly when he drinks, she told PIX11.

Rios is 5'9" with multiple tattoos, including one with Sebastian's name on his arm. Sebastian is 3’5”, a little under 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Sebastian, Uyar or Rios is asked to DIAL 911 IMMEDIATELY.

Yasemin Uyar, Sebastian Rios

