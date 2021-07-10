Nursery Organization Hacks You NEED to Know

When temperatures rise, most of us sweat more, as it's the body's way of seeking relief from the heat and cooling down. But sometimes, sweating can become excessive, a condition that can range from "mild dampness to severe dripping and can result in substantial impairment in quality of life," according to a 2016 study published by the National Institutes of Health. People who experience excessive sweating, according to cosmetic dermatologist Michele Green, most likely "suffer from a condition called hyperhidrosis. In these patients, the nerves which signal the sweat glands to function are hyperactive and cause an excessive amount of sweat." Hyperhidrosis is classified as a skin condition resulting from overactivity of sympathetic nerves.
