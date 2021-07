“All or Nothing: Arsenal” follows “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur” and “All or Nothing: Manchester City.” It will follow the Arsenal, one of the world’s biggest soccer clubs, through the 2021/22 season as they focus their efforts on challenging for domestic success and returning to elite European competition. As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the documentary will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.