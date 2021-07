Gilbert head baseball coach Jeremy Eldred is glad he no longer holds the honor as the only pitcher his son Eli has homered against. Eli hit his first career varsity home run in the bottom of the first inning in a Raccoon River Conference game with Ballard Wednesday at Gilbert. Thanks to great pitching from Easton Johnson and fielding from his teammates the two-run shot was the difference-maker in a 3-0 victory that avenged the Tigers' only loss in conference play.