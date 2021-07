The TinCaps don't have a lot of answers right now. One night after finally snapping a seven-game losing streak, a milestone that made it seem as though they could start to build some positive momentum, Fort Wayne struck out 14 times, went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and saw its final six hitters retired in order in a 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field that was its eighth defeat in nine games.