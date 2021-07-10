Health experts: Variant ‘serious threat' to unvaccinated

As Joplin and Jasper County rank first and second statewide in the amount of COVID-19 cases per capita over the past week, Missouri’s top health officials emphasized the significant role vaccinations and testing play in the ongoing fight against the infectious disease and its variants.

Currently, the city of Joplin ranks number one in the state with 393 positive cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Jasper County ranks second with 278 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to state public health data.

In May, Jasper County had 158 positive cases and grew to 618 cases in June. From July 1-9 alone, there has been 334 positive cases, according to the Jasper County Health Department.

Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said cases began trending in Joplin in early June, about the same time the delta variant was reported in the region.

“(The) vaccine remains effective,” Talken said in an email to the Globe. “Our vaccination rates are lower than the statewide averages. Currently, the delta variant appears to be contributing to our increase in cases. This variant is considered more contagious than previous variants.”

Tony Moehr, who heads up the Jasper County Health Department, said there has been a slight increase in vaccination rates over the last couple of weeks in the county outside of Joplin, but are still low. The county health department has administered more than 10,000 doses, he said.

“Early on, we had several clinics where we did 1,200 to 1,300 shots a day,” he said. “It was not uncommon at all to do clinics and give 600 shots a day, easily. and now, we can have scheduled clinics and walk-in clinics, and still only get 50 to 60 a day. But back in late May, those rates were down to 25 or 30 a day.”

Leaders from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services put on a web conference on Friday to highlight the status of the delta variant and how it’s greatly impacting portions of the state with lower vaccination rates. Counties in Southwest Missouri have vaccination rates in the 20% range or lower, compared with approximately 40% of the state having been fully vaccinated.

“I think nobody in this conference or anywhere in the state wants to see another winter with mask-covered faces, limited travel, limited social life,” said Dr. George Turabelidze, DHSS state epidemiologist. “Nobody wants that, and the best way is to get vaccinated. Let’s show the rest of the country that this is only a temporary setback, and Missourians can overcome whatever variant virus comes over. We are stronger than that.”

Robert Knodell, DHSS acting director, said COVID-19 outbreaks continue to spread, especially as it relates to the delta variant, a contagious strain that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India.

“We know that this delta variant is indeed a serious threat to unvaccinated Missourians,” he said. “And its transmissibility — or in essence the speed that it can take over a community — is quite rapid.”

Knodell said the state is spending roughly $5 million in public funds on an awareness campaign to promote the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations. He added that COVID-19 testing is also a critical element to ensure outbreaks can be identified and contained.

“We believe here at the department and here at the state that vaccinations today (are) a tool that we did not have when we saw case increases last year,” he said. “It is now and remains the number one most effective mitigation step that every Missourian ages 12 and over can take to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors.” Over 5 million COVID-19 vaccinations have be administered in Missouri, he said.

No quick turnaround

Turabelidze warned the delta variant is spreading from mostly rural areas to larger populations, and health officials don’t expect the surge to “turn around quickly” unless more people are vaccinated. He added that “we’re headed toward widespread infection with the delta virus.

“There was a general consensus among epidemiology experts — before we saw the surge in the delta virus — that because we have vaccinations going on, that the future outbreaks and epidemics will happen locally and even hyper locally, especially in vulnerable spots. Unfortunately, Missouri turned out to be among those several states that do have those vulnerable spots. and those are spots where people are under vaccinated, people have low natural immunity levels and some communities that assumed the pandemic was already behind us and mitigation dropped too quickly.”

Viruses constantly mutate, and most changes aren’t concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

Studies show that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are effective against delta and other variants. But this could quickly change as the coronavirus jumps from host to host, and since communities are differing in their vaccination levels, it will impact each area differently, said Turabelidze.

“Yes, many of them (unvaccinated people) probably do OK and they survive infection, but everybody needs to understand clearly that when you’re experiencing an infection, even if it’s mild, you’re making yourself into a breeding ground for new mutations,” he said. “And if we do not vaccinate most of us as a society, we can never stop this virus. The vaccine is the only way. There is no way around it to stop this virus. The sooner we do this, the sooner we will get rid of it.”

Adam Crumbliss, DHSS director of the division of community and public health, said variants are going to continue to develop, and it’s not going to disappear anytime soon. He pointed out that “skepticism is a good reminder that fear is not the means by which to move forward in Missouri.”

“One of the things I would certainly highlight about Missouri’s history and culture is it’s well known nationally that we are the ‘Show Me State,’” said Crumbliss. “Missourians are a skeptical people, and we have to really demonstrate with data, convincing arguments, facts and most importantly, logic, to help move people into action.”

Knodell said “public health is a team sport” and must be done collaboratively on a local, state and federal level. Citizens also play a key role, he added.

“Fear will not overcome COVID-19; it has not and will not, but action will,” he said. “And that’s when we get back to talking about vaccination, testing, equipping our local partners, our local communities with the supplies that they need and that collaboration is so vital.”