Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story is set in a world where 80% of the population has superpowers or Quirks. The protagonist, Izuku Midoroya, is part of the other 20%. He is forced to endure relentless bullying because of this but still manages to hold on to his ideals and dreams. His life changes after meeting All Might, the greatest hero on Earth, who recognizes the qualities of heroism within Izuku and chooses the boy as his successor.