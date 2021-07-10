Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Visiting family reunites with runaway dog after five-day search

By Gage Goulding
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoEpo_0asivM9y00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A dog that was missing throughout the 4th of July holiday and Hurricane Elsa was found after an extensive five-day search.

Jasper, a nearly two-year-old Australian Shepherd, has been living up to his nickname over the past week.

“His nickname is Jass**** because he is a little mischievous,” said Jasper’s mom, Jen Behm.

Jen and her family are in town for the holiday to visit her little who was dog-sitting Jasper.

He took the dog outside for a quick bathroom break.

“I turn around for a minute and I turn back around and the man has disappeared,” said Steve Nelson, Jen’s brother.

An early firework show on Saturday scaring the dog away and sending the family into a five-day search.

“Your mamma bear instincts and you’re just like I’m not going to sleep, I’m barely eating,” said Behm. “I just gotta find him.”

They weren’t alone. A post on social media turned into dozens upon dozens of people coming out to help track Jasper down.

“People would say they spotted him and by the time we would get there, he’s back into the woods,” said Behm.

Even a volunteer dog trapper joined the search.

The holiday came and went; and so did Hurricane Elsa. Jasper was nowhere to be found.

The search nearly turned into a tragedy, as Jasper was hit by a car Tuesday on I-75 and then again on Wednesday.

Jen watched her dog get hit the second time as she was trying to coax him in.

“I thought I was going to have to watch my dog die in front of me,” she said.

He got up and ran to a canal just off the interstate.

That’s where one final tip sent the family to the pup’s location. on.

“It’s Jesus jumpin’ jackfish! There’s that dog,” said Nelson. “Like I see him running right towards me.”

Without thinking twice, he jumped into the canal after Jasper.

“As soon as I touched him, he snapped out of whatever flight mode he was in,” said Nelson. “The best victorious moment, because I’m the dude that lost him.”

His big sister forgives him for losing Jasper after he’s the one that found him.

“He got to be the hero and not have the big sister mad at him forever,” she said.

While her brother is out of the dog house, Jasper still has some explaining to do.

“He’s definitely grounded forever,” said Jasper’s relieved mother.

Jasper spent Friday night recovering from a broken leg and a collapsed lung.

He’s expected to be back at home with his family on Saturday.

Comments / 1

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That Dog#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 1

Community Policy