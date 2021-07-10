Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Character That Was Portrayed Incorrectly, According To AHS Fans

By Lexi Heinitz
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "All Monsters Are Human" tagline that dominated Hot Topic T-shirts and Tumblr feeds in the 2010s may have been phased out, but today's "American Horror Story" characters still embody that mantra. Often drawing inspiration from real life, the FX anthology series has found itself in hot water over certain portrayals over the years.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ramirez
Person
Kathy Bates
Person
Zach Villa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumblr#Fx#U Rainshxdow#U Ahouse04#U Stiricidium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled 4 Of Its Original Shows At Once

Though it used to be known as the place where cancelled shows could go for another chance, Netflix these days has a reputation for mercilessly cancelling its own shows before their natural lifespan is up. And that’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon: the streaming giant has just cancelled another four series at once. This time, the platform has decided to clear out much of its recent sitcom programming.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Timothy Olyphant Among New Cast Members to Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller HAVOC

Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Fargo) has joined the cast of the Netflix action thriller Havoc. He joins previously cast Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, as well as other new cast members Justin Cornwell (Training Day, The Umbrella Academy), Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho, Shadow and Bone), and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda (Late Nights at the Movies), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia), Sunny Pang (Headshot), and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Fantastic Gerard Butler Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Gerard Butler has had a varied career since his ascent to stardom in vampire horror Dracula 2000. Although he has taken on few voice roles, in each of the How to Train Your Dragon movies he memorably played Stoick the Vast, a Viking chieftain and father of series protagonist Hiccup. The third and final of them, The Hidden World, has landed straight into Netflix’s top ten.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

American Horror Stories spoilers: Matt Bomer, Danny Trejo, more on board

Given the prestige of the franchise and the presence of executive producer Ryan Murphy, it makes sense for American Horror Stories to have a great cast. Luckily, we can now officially confirm that it does! Today, Murphy announced many of the major players for the FX on Hulu spin-off in a post on Instagram. There are a number of familiar franchises faces turning up here, including John Carol Lynch, Naomi Grossman (who you may know best as Pepper), Billie Lourd, and Matt Bomer.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story Season 10: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About Double Feature

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It has been nearly two years since we last saw a spooky, psychosexual, socially conscious tale of murder, mystery, and the macabre on one of the most popular horror TV shows on the air from the mind of co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Well, luckily, fans will not have to wait on American Horror Story Season 10 for very much longer as the follow-up to 2019’s tribute to the slasher era with American Horror Story: 1984 is steadily approaching. We already know that this latest season is called American Horror Story: Double Feature, but there is even more information we have to tingle your spine with, such as when you can expect to watch it.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

American Horror Stories: Watch the Full Trailer for FX on Hulu's Spooky Spinoff

No matter what type of horror-movie villain scares you the most, chances are it makes an appearance in the new American Horror Stories trailer. The minute-long teaser for FX on Hulu’s American Horror Story spinoff — premiering with two episodes on Thursday, July 15 — features at least a dozen different frights, including (but not limited to!) a slithering snake, a horned demon, a murderer donning a pig mask and, naturally, Danny Trejo as an evil, baseball bat-wielding Santa Claus.
TV SeriesPosted by
Glamour

The American Horror Story Spin-Off Premiere Is a Terrifying Homage to Murder House

The highly anticipated American Horror Story spin-off, aptly titled American Horror Stories, is here, and fans of the original will be pleased. This new series is anthology, like its predecessor, but it changes narratives episode to episode instead of season to season. And for episode one (and two; it’s a two-parter), American Horror Stories decided to pay tribute to Murder House, a.k.a. the first season of American Horror Story.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Was Taylor Momsen's Character Jenny Humphrey Written off the CW's 'Gossip Girl'?

When audiences first tuned in to the CW's original teen drama Gossip Girl, Jenny Humphrey, aka Little J (Taylor Momsen), was a freshman at the exclusive and stuck-up private school Constance Billard. She and her brother Dan (Penn Badgley) were branded as outsiders because they weren't filthy rich, and they lived in Brooklyn, unlike most of their other classmates who lived in Manhattan.
TV SeriesCollider

How Loki Became a Fan-Favorite MCU Character Despite His Villainous Actions

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Disney+’s Loki.]. For a character who was introduced as a villain, Loki has been an unexpectedly huge draw since he first appeared in 2011’s Thor. He is consistently featured in lists of popular characters, as Empire and WatchMojo would attest. Loki is also apparently one of the most popular Marvel names for dogs, a survey by Embrace Pet Insurance revealed. The character has died more times than we can count in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s returned every time because Loki survives. As we head into the finale of the Disney+ spin-off Loki, we can’t help but marvel (pardon the pun) at how Loki has gained an immense fan-following.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

American Horror Stories: American Horror Story Spinoff Drops Today

Listen up, fans of the dark and gory. American Horror Stories has officially dropped today over in the US and it's promising to be a spooky ride. The anthology series - which stems from the popular American Horror Story franchise - is made up of seven one hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and spooky tales.
ComicsComicBook

DC Just Brought a Fan-Favorite Arrowverse Character Into the Comics

DC's Infinite Frontier initiative has taken a unique approach to the superhero landscape, weaving in aspects of decades of comic lore while telling a trailblazing new story. As fans have already seen over the past few months of comic releases, that includes introducing or further canonizing some surprising elements from the DC Comics multiverse. That proved to especially be the case in the pages of this week's Suicide Squad #5, which — in addition to giving Bloodsport a new costume that mirrors his aesthetic in the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie — happened to include a character that fans best know from The CW's Arrowverse of shows. Spoilers for Suicide Squad #5 from Robbie Thompson, Dexter Soy, Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Joe Prado, Alex Sinclair, and Wes Abbott below! Only look if you want to know!
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Horror Stories: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the first season includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, Merrin Dungey, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo, Selena Sloan Belissa Escobedo, Naomi Grossman, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Madison Bailey, Rhenzy Feliz, Amy Grabow, Nico Greetham, Ronen Rubinstein, and Dane Diliegro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy