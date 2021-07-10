Cancel
Meridian, MS

Storms stay in the forecast for the weekend

By Harrison Nix
WTOK-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! It’s the end of the work week and there is both good news and bad news. The good news is that we look to stay mostly dry for Friday afternoon and the early part of Saturday! The bad news is that we look to have showers and storms move in for Saturday afternoon and for Sunday as well. If you have any outdoor plans, the best time to get them done is early on Saturday. Expect the rain to move in around the noon hour for Sunday as well, with some isolated storms being on the stronger side with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures for the weekend will be in the low 90′s with lows in the 70′s. A front will stall out Monday just before reaching us, contributing to a wetter pattern for next work week. We’ll stay warm and humid as well with temperatures in the 90′s and lows in the 70′s. Turning to the tropics, the Atlantic looks to remain calm for at least the next week with no development expected.

Meridian, MS
