California ISO issues Flex Alert & Takes Other Steps to Reduce Grid Stress

Folusm, CA…With extreme heat forecasted across much of California into early next week, the ISO is using multiple tools, including a Flex Alert encouraging voluntary conservation, to maintain a safe and reliable grid. In addition to the Flex Alert asking consumers to conserve between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. today, July 9, the ISO has other steps it can take to reduce demand or access additional capacity to manage the grid and avoid potential shortages during evening hours when demand remains high, primarily from widespread air conditioning use.