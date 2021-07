With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Lex’s of Carytown owner Lisa McSherry says, the formalwear boutique experienced a 90% loss in revenue due to the cancellation of proms, which make for the boutique’s most profitable season. Unsure of how to compensate for the dramatic drop in profits, McSherry noticed an amplified interest in casual wedding apparel from brides who were no longer able to plan their large affairs and were now looking to host intimate ceremonies. So the shop brought in bridal lines, and the dresses were a hit.