Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, MO

Juvenile driver dies after crashing pickup in Grundy County

By Donnie King
KMZU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. — A one vehicle crash in Grundy County has been fatal for a 15 year old female. The name of the victim cannot be released by the Missouri Highway Patrol, due to her age. According to the report, shortly before 3:00 p.m., a Chevy pickup operated by the victim, went out of control on the gravel of Southeast 60th Street, six miles Southeast of Laredo. The truck went off the South side of the roadway, struck several small trees and a large tree. The pickup came to rest back on the roadway.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Laredo, MO
Grundy County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Trenton, MO
Grundy County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy