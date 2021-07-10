Juvenile driver dies after crashing pickup in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. — A one vehicle crash in Grundy County has been fatal for a 15 year old female. The name of the victim cannot be released by the Missouri Highway Patrol, due to her age. According to the report, shortly before 3:00 p.m., a Chevy pickup operated by the victim, went out of control on the gravel of Southeast 60th Street, six miles Southeast of Laredo. The truck went off the South side of the roadway, struck several small trees and a large tree. The pickup came to rest back on the roadway.