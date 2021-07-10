Moto-Motion stunt rider wows crowd at Bike Week

Like many places in the world right now, we’re roasting in the town of Mariposa—a town in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Consistent 90- to 100-degree temps for weeks have kept most people inside with their ACs humming, or seeking respite in the Merced River for a cool dip. But with e-biking, I can get out daily, regardless of the heat; the wind generated from cruising around keeps me cool. This is my first season e-biking and, like many new riders, I could’ve been stuck with a bike that didn’t work in the heat, couldn’t climb big hills or epic routes, and was prone to breaking down in the middle of nowhere. Which is why I want to share e-bike buying tips with you—because it’s not all about how cool a bike looks (although we do love vintage styling).