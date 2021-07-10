Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Moto-Motion stunt rider wows crowd at Bike Week

By Adam Michael Times Assistant Editor
Gettysburg Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectators clapped patiently while stunt rider Jordi Trey sped up, pulled his trials motorcycle up on its back wheel, then stopped on a dime just before reaching a thin, orange weather fence separating him from the crowd, all part of this year’s Bike Week festivities. They played along while predicting...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Weather#Moto Motion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
Gettysburg, PAWGAL

Gettysburg Bike Week is back

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — After a quiet 2020, engines are revving up for the return ofGettysburg Bike Week. Gettysburg Bike was canceled last year due to COVID-19. This year, organizers are hoping for a big turnout. Outdoor vendors, 110 of them, are setting up and the stage is set for entertainers....
lascrucesbulletin.com

Eagle Riders schedule in-person bike blessing, run

The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) Eagle Riders motorcycle club expected fewer than 50 motorcycles for its last in-person bike blessing in 2018, but wound up with more than 150 motorcycles, motor vehicles and bicycles being blessed on the Mesilla Plaza by The Very Rev. Christopher Williams of the Basilica of San Albino Roman Catholic Church.
Avon, OHMorning Journal

Avon Bike Parade riders kick off Independence Day weekend

Independence Day weekend got off to a rolling and strolling start for hundreds of participants in the sixth annual Avon Bike Parade. With warm temperatures and sunny skies, weather was perfect for riders and walkers to gather at the Avon Aquatic Center. The parade follows a one-mile out and back course across Detroit Road, down Healthway Drive, then back to the city pool.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Bike Night 2021 – Week 6 – Beautiful Bikes Taking A Bow (GALLERY)

Bike Night 2021 - Week 6 brought us all a welcome relief from the heat! Weather in the high 70's, our Bike Night 2021 crowd rolled in and was ready for a good time! Surprises yet again developed at the Sickies parking lot as one of our Karaoke moments produced a local star! Kathleen Kildelspire emerged out of the crowd and snatched my trusty mic from my hands, and sung loudly to "Feelings" - What an ovation (or relief) she received when she finished. The veterans of Bike Night made sure the rookies had their punch cards punched. Christina Sickies lovely outside bartender took on all customers solo. Bike Night has something for everyone, of all ages. Be there NEXT Wednesday and bring your whole family.
Sioux Falls, SDdakotanewsnow.com

Cross-country bike riders raise money to build and repair homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure is a 10-week cross-country bike ride to raise money and awareness to end poverty housing across the country, and Saturday they made they arrived in Sioux Falls. “We are actually at our halfway point here in Sioux Falls....
CyclingStreetsblog Capitol Hill

This Week: HSR, Bike Mechanics, Smart City Cycling

Here is a list of (mostly) online/webinar events this week. Tuesday/tonight! Benefits of High-speed Rail to Small and Mid-sized Cities. Join SPUR for a conversation about high-speed rail corridors elsewhere in the world and how they serve mid and small-sized cities. Tuesday, July 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
CarsUnion Leader

Cross Country Chase in the Ozarks: Modern bikes lack soul of NH rider's '39 Harley-Davidson EL

Getting a 1955 Harley Davidson uphill on a hot, humid day this week tested Colorado motorcyclist Abby Spaedt. "I don't know what hill it was, but we were going up this big hill and we were going up and up and up and I didn't make it to the top, and that's when my belt got stuck," she said. "We were almost to the top and that's when my belt stripped, and I started rolling backwards. I got it stopped, it just coasted to the bottom."
CyclingPosted by
94.5 KATS

Week #6 of C.W. Bike Nights Tonight in West Valley

Tonight (July 14) we ride with week #6 of Central Washington Bike Nights with 94.5 KATS and Owens Harley-Davidson. After almost two years, it has been so nice to finally all get back together every week and we are absolutely thrilled to be invited back to one of our favorite places in West Valley once again.
Evansdale, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

WATCH NOW: Waterhawks Ski Team wows crowd with Olympics show

EVANSDALE — The stormy skies cleared just in time for the Waterhawks Ski Team to present its weekly performance Friday. The group entertained the crowd with its Team USA Olympics-themed show with skits weaved between the action on Eagle Lake in Evansdale. Boats circled the lake with skiers in tow...
BicyclesRideApart

Riders Share Offers $250 Bonus To Rent Certain Bikes To Other Riders

One of the few positive things to come out of the 2020s so far is a massive renewed interest in riding motorcycles. Both new bike sales and used bike sales alike are booming—and for good reason. Bike rentals are ticking up, too—and peer-to-peer motorcycle rental service Riders Share wants to sweeten the deal if you’re willing to rent out certain 2015 or newer bikes.
Bicyclesmensjournal.com

Expert E-Bike Buying Tips First-Time Riders Need to Know

Like many places in the world right now, we’re roasting in the town of Mariposa—a town in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Consistent 90- to 100-degree temps for weeks have kept most people inside with their ACs humming, or seeking respite in the Merced River for a cool dip. But with e-biking, I can get out daily, regardless of the heat; the wind generated from cruising around keeps me cool. This is my first season e-biking and, like many new riders, I could’ve been stuck with a bike that didn’t work in the heat, couldn’t climb big hills or epic routes, and was prone to breaking down in the middle of nowhere. Which is why I want to share e-bike buying tips with you—because it’s not all about how cool a bike looks (although we do love vintage styling).
Lifestylekslx.com

Hike Bike Pic of the Week 7.6.2021

How about this view from your office window?! Anna shared a photo of Montezumas Castle which she can see at work in the Verde Valley while she’s rocking with KSLX. It’s gorgeous and such history.
Carsaudacy.com

Casting Call: Bike couriers and high-end cars needed this week

(3 – DAY BOOKING) * Males & Females of All Ethnicities 18yrs+ who still look like “HS Students”. * Mandatory Covid Test: July 17th 18th 19th ($25 Covid & Fitting Bump) * Visit our website for more info and to submit: https://castingtaylormade.com/adults/7-18-21 Casting TaylorMade. “DO REVENGE”. (VARIOUS ROLES w/HIGH END...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Usain Bolt loses his first 800m race

The world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt, came out of retirement for one day only on Tuesday to race the 800m at his home track in Jamaica. This was his first crack at the distance, but instead of racing another athlete, he was going up against a CarMax customer who was getting an instant online offer for a vehicle on her phone while Bolt ran around the track. It was CarMax who came out victorious, beating Bolt by about three seconds.
Lewisburg, PAGettysburg Times

Summer Experiences to Put on Your List

(StatePoint) As the season heats up, it's time to take advantage of all the enjoyable activities and attractions Pennsylvania has to offer. Summer in the state offers an abundance of experiences that spans just about everything under the sun -- from water fun to scenic hikes to seasonal shopping and cultural attractions. Here are some great experiences to put on your summer list:
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bike Night 2021 – Week 6 – Beautiful Bikes Taking A Bow (GALLERY)

Bike Night 2021 - Week 6 brought us all a welcome relief from the heat! Weather in the high 70's, our Bike Night 2021 crowd rolled in and was ready for a good time! Surprises yet again developed at the Sickies parking lot as one of our Karaoke moments produced a local star! Kathleen Kildelspire emerged out of the crowd and snatched my trusty mic from my hands, and sung loudly to "Feelings" - What an ovation (or relief) she received when she finished. The veterans of Bike Night made sure the rookies had their punch cards punched. Christina Sickies lovely outside bartender took on all customers solo. Bike Night has something for everyone, of all ages. Be there NEXT Wednesday and bring your whole family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy