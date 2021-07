“For the most part, masks are off, and I’m ready to bring back our team to the office! Let’s get back to normal. I miss the face-to-face dialogues, the watercooler chatter, the ease of giving guidance in person, the team-building and team-ship that occurs when we’re all together. I’m exhausted trying to lead them virtually. I’m uncertain whether our productivity suffered, but I sense it has. I don’t trust every employee is giving eight hours’ worth of work. It’s so much harder for my management team and me to train or troubleshoot issues virtually. They ought to be grateful we kept them employed during the pandemic, and I can’t understand why they resist returning to work.”