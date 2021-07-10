Cancel
Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Doesn't Mince Words About Father Jamie in Aftermath of Star's Testimony

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery is calling out the pop star's father Jamie Spears for the role he played in Spears' troubles, as described in her testimony. Montgomery says, contrary to what Jamie would tell people regarding who is more to blame, Montgomery has been the main figure helping Britney secure her freedom throughout this ordeal. To really drive her point home, TMZ reports she filed court documents saying so.

