Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Shelby The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Harrison County in southwestern Iowa Shelby County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1102 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Irwin to 7 miles southwest of Dunlap, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Irwin around 1105 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Earling. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH